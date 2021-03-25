BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — When the suspect in the grocery store shooting was taken to jail, he was wearing handcuffs assigned to the officer who was killed. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is accused of killing Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, three employees and six customers at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.
On Tuesday, Alissa was transported from the hospital to the Boulder County Jail.
“This week several Boulder Police officers & others responded to a local hospital to formally place Monday’s shooting suspect into custody,” department officials tweeted.
“As they did, officers informed him the handcuffs used that day were those of Officer Eric Talley,” they stated.READ MORE: Free Online Tutoring Available To Colorado Students In Grades 6-12
Officials said the suspect did not respond, but lowered his head.
Officials said the suspect did not respond, but lowered his head.

"It was our distinct honor to use Officer Talley's handcuffs to formally process him into the jail," officials stated.
“Though this was a small gesture, we hope it is the start of the healing process that so many of us need at this time.”