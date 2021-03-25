BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The man accused of killing 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder on Monday appeared in court for the first time on Thursday and was advised of a new charge against him. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is charged with murdering a police officer, three employees and six customers at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive. Now he is also charged with attempted murder, for allegedly firing shots at a second police officer.
In court on Thursday, Alissa appeared in a wheelchair, pushed by a police officer. He was wearing blue scrubs and a while face mask.
During the hearing, the prosecution announced plans to file more charges once the crime scene investigation is done, likely within next two weeks.
The defense said the suspect needs to be assessed for mental illness.
Alissa did not get up during the brief hearing. He looked around and seemed alert but did not speak.
The judge said there will be a status hearing in 60-90 days, before the preliminary hearing.
The public defenders left court without saying if they will ask for a competency hearing.
The suspect continues to be held with out bond.