(CBS4) — The Colorado Education Initiative is partnering with Schoolhouse.World to give Colorado students in grades six to 12 access to free online tutoring. The online platform that pairs students with tutors around the globe.
The tutoring covers high school mathematics, exam prep and SAT prep for students over the age of 13, and aims to expand to additional grade levels and topics soon.
There is no deadline to register, and there are no limits to the number of Colorado students who can take part.
There are three information sessions in April for students, parents, and educators.
For more information – log onto Schoolhouse.World.