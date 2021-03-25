BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– All day Thursday and into the night people continued to bring flowers and mementos to place on fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley’s patrol SUV outside the Boulder Police Department. Some who knew him reflected on the loss. Others remained moved by his heroism rushing into the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive Monday, where he was shot and killed.

Among the notes, one left by Johanna Walker, “I just said, ‘You helped me in a crisis and I will never forget it.’”

It was in January when he came to her aid. She and her housemate were in conflict. There was a call to police. There were mental health issues involved. Officer Talley quickly listened to both and went back and forth, learning about the situation.

“He so skillfully moved between us and listened to us and listened to us and was able to de-escalate the situation.”

She felt his kindness and concern, “He was so clearly committed to this work of developing this skill in police officers, of how do they deal with people with a person with mental illness.”

They may have met before, although she’s not sure. Several years ago, Johanna took a job as a crisis actor for the police department’s crisis intervention training. That was about the time Eric Talley had his training. After things were diffused, they talked about it.

“We would go and portray a person with mental illness in crisis. And he, he was like, ‘Oh my God you guys were so hard on us and I learned so much in that training it was so valuable and now I’m a trainer.’”

It was clear he had taken it to heart, “He wanted to help us and he treated us like human beings. Like we were human beings in a conflict.”

Talley gave her his phone number to call if there were further problems. She did several times before she would return to the house to retrieve things as she moved out. Talley would let her housemate know so she could be gone at the time. He was the go-between.

“Basically he offered resources and he stayed available. And he said, ‘Call any time.’”

Monday when the mass shooting happened at King Soopers she wondered if the officer shot was anyone she had met several years ago. She was prepared to consider whether she knew the name. She was in shock when she heard Eric Talley’s name.

“I went to check my email because I had emails from him and went to like, search in the email just to make sure I had the name right.”

It hurt. “I was so… Grief-stricken.”

Johanna Walker believes many officers could use better training. She believes her experience with Eric Talley is important to relate so others know of his decency and heart.

“There was no sense that I was a number and that I was just him doing his job. I know that he cared.”

Wednesday she went to watch the procession carrying his body. She also went to the community memorial to pay tribute to all the victims there, including workers she met when she shopped there. She’s honored to have known Eric Talley.

“He showed up as an angel,” she said. “I’m sure I’m not the only one he helped in a crisis… I’m confident that he would do that with anybody. I would love for his children to know that.”