DENVER (CBS4)– Dozens of students at East High School walked out of class on Thursday. They were calling on lawmakers to take action on gun violence just days after the deadly shooting at a grocery store in Boulder.
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is accused of killing Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, three employees and six customers at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.
“It’s been affecting us our entire lives, and it’s important for us to learn about these issues and to discuss what kind of legislation needs to happen to solve these issues,” said East High School senior Anabelle Meyers.
The students also observed a moment of silence for those victims in Monday’s shooting.