DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department released pictures of a suspect vehicle in a murder investigation. Officers responded to the shooting on Dec. 20 at 11:56 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 14th Avenue.
The shooting happened in front of La Alma apartments. Michael Arguello Jr., 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect vehicle is described as a red 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe. Investigators said the Tahoe has distinctive headlights and taillights, aftermarket wheels, and a small amount of damage on the rear bumper above the hitch.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.