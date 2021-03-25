CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Logan Smith

DENVER (CBS4) — Sources across the nation are reporting the Denver Nuggets have acquired three players Thursday via trade, including Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

Gordon, a 6-foot-8 forward, has reportedly been sent to Denver along with Gary Clark, a 6-6 forward.

According to reports, the Nuggets parted ways with veteran guard Gary Harris, a defensive specialist; 6-4 guard RJ Hampton, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020; Isaiah Hartenstein, a 7-foot forward/center who was drafted in 2017’s second round; and a protected first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

In a separate transaction, former Nuggets center JaVale McGee was obtained from the Cleveland Cavaliers for a pair of future second-round draft picks. McGee is a 7-foot center/forward who was drafted in 2008 and played for Denver for four seasons (2011-15). He has played with seven teams over the course of his NBA career.

JaVale McGee in a 2013 file photo taken at the Pepsi Center. (credit: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Gordon was the subject of trade speculation beginning weeks ago as it became apparent a new contract with the Magic was improbable.

Gordon averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 32.5 minutes played per game for Orlando during the 2019-20 season. He finished runner-up in the dunk contest at the NBA All-Star game, as he did in his second professional season.

Gary Harris of the Denver Nuggets (right) drives against Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic in the third quarter at the Pepsi Center on December 18, 2019 in Denver. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Gordon was drafted fourth overall by the Magic in 2014.

The Nuggets have not yet formally announced the trades.

 

 

Logan Smith