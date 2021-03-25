DENVER (CBS4) — Sources across the nation are reporting the Denver Nuggets have acquired three players Thursday via trade, including Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon.

Gordon, a 6-foot-8 forward, has reportedly been sent to Denver along with Gary Clark, a 6-6 forward.

Breaking: Orlando is sending Aaron Gordon to Denver for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick, a source tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/1VJ54tAjL6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 25, 2021

According to reports, the Nuggets parted ways with veteran guard Gary Harris, a defensive specialist; 6-4 guard RJ Hampton, the team’s first-round draft pick in 2020; Isaiah Hartenstein, a 7-foot forward/center who was drafted in 2017’s second round; and a protected first-round pick in the 2025 draft.

Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a first-round pick to the Magic for Aaron Gordon, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/VWMUVCokeS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

In a separate transaction, former Nuggets center JaVale McGee was obtained from the Cleveland Cavaliers for a pair of future second-round draft picks. McGee is a 7-foot center/forward who was drafted in 2008 and played for Denver for four seasons (2011-15). He has played with seven teams over the course of his NBA career.

Gordon was the subject of trade speculation beginning weeks ago as it became apparent a new contract with the Magic was improbable.

Denver is close to acquiring Aaron Gordon, sources said. Gordon, 25, has been seriously pursued by several teams, including Minnesota, Houston and Boston. https://t.co/Uku9X11sNV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Gordon averaged 14.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 32.5 minutes played per game for Orlando during the 2019-20 season. He finished runner-up in the dunk contest at the NBA All-Star game, as he did in his second professional season.

Gordon was drafted fourth overall by the Magic in 2014.

The Nuggets have not yet formally announced the trades.