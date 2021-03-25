DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to Coors Field on Thursday afternoon on reports of a possible chemical leak. Denver Fire crews teamed up with Denver police and the Colorado Rockies to investigate.
No injuries were reported. Crews were expected to be at the ballpark for a while longer during the investigation. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.
#DenverFireDepartment is working with @DenverPolice and @Rockies to determine a possible chemical leak at Coors Field. There are no injuries and crews will be on scene for a while longer. Alternative traffic routes are advised around the area. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/s1cwJ4ErEx
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) March 25, 2021