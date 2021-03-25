CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Coors Field, Denver Fire, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to Coors Field on Thursday afternoon on reports of a possible chemical leak. Denver Fire crews teamed up with Denver police and the Colorado Rockies to investigate.

(credit: CBS)

No injuries were reported. Crews were expected to be at the ballpark for a while longer during the investigation. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

READ MORE: Grocery Store Shooting: Who Is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa?

Jennifer McRae