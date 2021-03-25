DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is looking to expand offering vaccinations to homebound patients and other people who qualify to have the vaccine come to them.

“What we’re really focused on is folks that maybe require at-home care because of a health issue, or have a physical limitation preventing them from getting out and getting the vaccine,” said Cali Zimmerman, the Emergency Management Coordinator for the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

“The more we can do to get people that are already feeling a little at home and left behind by our response efforts we are able to really bridge that gap.”

Starting a few days ago, a Denver Health nurse began driving around the city and administering COVID-19 vaccine doses. The hope is more nurses or even teams of EMTs from Denver Fire can help the program grow.

The city posted on Facebook on Wednesday urging more people to get appointments, “Sign up by calling the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment at 720-865-3005 and press Option 4 for at-home vaccination. This service is available in English and Spanish, as well as other languages through a phone interpreter.”

“A lot of this is for folks that are high risk. We want to make sure that their solution to living life isn’t completely isolating themselves in their home. We can bring that opportunity to bring life back to normal a little bit for them,” Zimmerman said.

The hope is to increase vaccinations to about 250 people each week. An increase in Johnson & Johnson vaccine would help streamline the process, but the process is currently administering two-doses of Moderna.

“Making sure we can get to the home and provide a vaccine for an individual who is unable to leave their home or required to stay home for health and safety reasons as well as their primary caregiver so that we can really increase the protection offered,” Zimmerman said.