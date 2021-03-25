BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds gathered Thursday night to honor the victims of Monday’s shooting in Boulder. It’s the latest in a series of community gatherings to make sure those who died at the King Soopers are never forgotten.
The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: grocery worker Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.
The focus of Thursday's vigil at Fairview High School was healing- together. Speakers talked about how the King Soopers on Table Mesa is central to the community and that sense of safety has been shaken.
“There was one thing we could all count on finding at that grocery store, and that was community,” said one young speaker.
"What has pained me the most is that it doesn't have to be this way… it does not have to be this way," said Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District.
The gunman appeared in a Boulder County courtroom on Thursday where he was advised of the murder charges filed against him.