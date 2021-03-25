ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and robbery where the gunman got away. It happened Tuesday just before 9 p.m. at the 55 Bar near 55th and Washington.
Deputies arrived and found a man who had been shot in the torso. Investigators say the victim was working at the liquor store next to the 55 Bar when a suspect entered and tried to rob him at gunpoint.
The man was shot but walked to the bar before he collapsed on the floor. Authorities are searching for the gunman.