Weld County Sheriff: Men Stole $15,000 Air Compressor TrailerWeld County Sheriff's investigators say they want to find two men they suspect of stealing an air compressor trailer. Deputies say the trailer is worth more than $15,000.

Patrick Frazee Ex-Girlfriend Krystal Kenney Released On Parole After Resentencing In Kelsey Berreth Murder CaseKrystal Kenney is out on parole after her resentencing on Tuesday. Kenney is the ex-girlfriend of Patrick Frazee, who was convicted of murdering Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

'Threatened He Was Going To Kill Everyone': Arvada West Classmate Remembers Shooting Suspect Ahmad Al-IssaKayli Porterfield was a student manager on the Arvada West High School wrestling team. Ahmad Al-Issa, the suspect in the Boulder King Soopers deadly shooting, was one of the wrestlers back then.

Rikki Olds' Family Remembers Her Laugh, Joy For LifeThe family of Rikki Olds, among the youngest victims in the grocery store shooting in Boulder, is remembering the young woman who also worked at the store. They called her a "shining light in a dark world."

Honoring Officer Talley: Public Invited To Watch Procession For Fallen Boulder Police OfficerA procession for slain Boulder police officer Eric Talley traveled through the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday March 24th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer and Ben Cary break down tonight's Nuggets-Raptors matchup and take a look at the Sweet 16 games on CBS 4 this weekend.

