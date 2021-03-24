WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County Sheriff’s investigators say they want to find two men they suspect of stealing an air compressor trailer. Deputies say the trailer is worth more than $15,000.
It was stolen during the early morning hours of March 19 from an oil and gas site near Weld County roads 6 and 19. Deputies say the area is southwest of Fort Lupton.
Deputies describe the air compressor trailer as an orange, 2014 Sullivan D90.
The suspects were spotted at a gas station in Westminster, however investigators did not disclose when it happened. The suspects were seen in a black, 1990s Chevrolet 1500 or a truck similar to it. They were also towing the trailer.
One suspect is described as a Latino man of average height and build who was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue pants, a gray baseball cap and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a white man, tall with an athletic build who was last seen wearing a black Covid-19 gaiter, a dark jacket, dark pants and white shoes.
Anyone who knows the suspects or knows where they are is asked to call the Weld County Non-Emergency Dispatch at (970) 356-4000 and ask to speak with Deputy Alex Fischer.