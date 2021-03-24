BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A procession for slain Boulder police officer Eric Talley traveled through the Denver metro area Wednesday afternoon. The public was invited to show their respect by lining along the procession route.
Boulder police asked the public to stand on the west side of Foothills Parkway between Pearl Street and South Boulder Road.READ MORE: COVID Testing Site At Water World Closing Wednesday
The procession traveled down part of Pearl Street and onto Foothills Parkway before leaving town on U.S. 36.
Neighbors in the area will see more law enforcement presence. They should expect some road and intersection closures.READ MORE: Grocery Store Shooting: Who Is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa?
Talley’s body will be taken to a funeral home in Aurora.
First responders from other agencies also paid tribute by waiting on an overpass at Church Ranch Boulevard.
Aurora police officials say the procession will travel eastbound on Interstate 270, then to Interstate 70. From there the procession will travel south on Interstate 225 and later exit at Parker Road.MORE NEWS: Remembering The Victims: What We Know About The 10 People Killed In The Grocery Store Shooting
Talley was among 10 people who were shot and killed at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive on March 22. The 21-year-old suspect is expected in court on Thursday.