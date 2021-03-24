BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The family of Rikki Olds, one of three King Soopers employees gunned down in the grocery store massacre, said she should be remembered as a loving and unique woman who was following her dreams and aspirations. Olds, 25, was one of 10 people killed in the Boulder grocery store on Monday.

“Rikki was was truly special to us. She was vibrant, she was bubbly. Rikki was the light of our family,” said Robert Olds, Rikki’s uncle.

Rikki was raised by her grandparents and spent much time with her uncle. Robert said he was fond of memories when she was growing up, and the time they spent outdoors playing golf.

“Her life was cut short,” Robert Olds said. “There’s a hole. There’s a hole in our family that won’t be filled.”

Friends of Rikki told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas she loved changing the color of her hair. Shortly before her death she dyed her hair teal.

She once aspired to be a nurse, but eventually came to love working at King Soopers. Robert said she changed her path in hopes of one day being a store manger for the Kroger grocery chain.

“Rikki was living her dream,” Olds said.

Coworkers said Rikki was a lot like a big sister who would poke fun at her peers, yet support them through difficult times.

“She would dance to the music. We called it her gorilla dance. Anything to make you smile, to make you laugh,” one coworker said.

Robert said Rikki loved being outdoors and going camping. Robert said it didn’t surprise him to see such sorrow from the community upon her loss, as he believed her vibrant personality followed her everywhere she went.

“It is overwhelming. It goes to show how many lives she touched,” Olds said.