By Jennifer McRae
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – President Joe Biden called Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver to offer his condolences and support in the wake of Monday’s deadly shooting. One suspect has been arrested in the shooting that left 10 people dead.

BOULDER, CO – MARCH 23: King Soopers in Boulder a day after Monday’s mass shooting on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A gunman opened fire at a Boulder King Soopers grocery store just before 3 p.m. leaving 10 people dead. The gunman was apprehended by police shortly after the killings. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Weaver tweeted, “I just received a call from @POTUS  extending his condolences and support to the Boulder community as we begin our healing. The President was clearly pained by our losses, and offered any resources we need. I thanked him sincerely on behalf of everyone in Boulder. @bouldercolorado”

On Tuesday, Biden spoke about the shooting at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa in Boulder. The president expressed his and the First Lady’s condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting as well as expressing concern for the survivors, who he pointed out, will likely be dealing with the trauma of the event for some time to come.

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 23: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks about Monday’s mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, in the State Dining Room at the White House on March 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. Ten people were shot and killed at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder and police have charged Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa of Arvada, a suburb of Denver, with first-degree murder. This massacre comes less than a week after another mass shooting killed eight people — six of them women of Asian descent — at three spas in the Atlanta area. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: grocery worker Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

