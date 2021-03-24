BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – President Joe Biden called Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver to offer his condolences and support in the wake of Monday’s deadly shooting. One suspect has been arrested in the shooting that left 10 people dead.
Weaver tweeted, "I just received a call from @POTUS extending his condolences and support to the Boulder community as we begin our healing. The President was clearly pained by our losses, and offered any resources we need. I thanked him sincerely on behalf of everyone in Boulder. @bouldercolorado"
— Sam Weaver (@sampweaver) March 24, 2021
On Tuesday, Biden spoke about the shooting at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa in Boulder. The president expressed his and the First Lady's condolences to the families of the victims of the shooting as well as expressing concern for the survivors, who he pointed out, will likely be dealing with the trauma of the event for some time to come.
The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: grocery worker Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.