Gov. Jared Polis Honors Shooting Victims At Community Memorial In BoulderGovernor Polis visited the growing memorial in front of the King Soopers in Boulder on Wednesday.

2 minutes ago

HealthONE Behavioral Health Unit Dedicated To Women's Mental HealthAccording to research, one in five women in the United States experiences some form of mental health condition, with many of them going untreated. In Colorado, there is a behavioral health program dedicated to caring for women.

3 minutes ago

Weld County Sheriff: Men Stole $15,000 Air Compressor TrailerWeld County Sheriff's investigators say they want to find two men they suspect of stealing an air compressor trailer. Deputies say the trailer is worth more than $15,000.

6 minutes ago

Patrick Frazee Ex-Girlfriend Krystal Kenney Released On Parole After Resentencing In Kelsey Berreth Murder CaseKrystal Kenney is out on parole after her resentencing on Tuesday. Kenney is the ex-girlfriend of Patrick Frazee, who was convicted of murdering Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

6 minutes ago

'Threatened He Was Going To Kill Everyone': Arvada West Classmate Remembers Shooting Suspect Ahmad Al-IssaKayli Porterfield was a student manager on the Arvada West High School wrestling team. Ahmad Al-Issa, the suspect in the Boulder King Soopers deadly shooting, was one of the wrestlers back then.

11 minutes ago

Rikki Olds' Family Remembers Her Laugh, Joy For LifeThe family of Rikki Olds, among the youngest victims in the grocery store shooting in Boulder, is remembering the young woman who also worked at the store. They called her a "shining light in a dark world."

11 minutes ago