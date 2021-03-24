DENVER (CBS4) — A SkyWest pilot leaving Denver on Tuesday said he dedicated his takeoff and flight to the Boulder police officer killed in the grocery store shooting in Boulder. Officer Eric Talley reportedly dreamt of becoming a pilot.
“This was my PA announcement I made to the passengers before we left Denver,” Chad Andrews wrote on Twitter.READ MORE: Memorial For Fallen Officer Eric Talley Grows Greatly Day After King Soopers Shooting
Andrews wrote:
“I’ve learned today that Officer Talley wanted to be a pilot, but was unable to make that dream a reality. Therefore, I am dedicating this evening’s takeoff and flight to Officer Talley to help that ‘dream’ take flight. Tonight we will not only be helped by tailwinds, but by Officer Talley and nine other angels that will guide us eastbound to Nashville. God speed and thank you.”
Talley and nine victims were shot and killed at the King Soopers store on Table Mesa Drive on Monday.
“It was a beautiful flight, and it was humbling to have the thought of Officer Talley and the other nine angels with us the entire flight,” Andrews tweeted, after landing in Nashville.
“Rest easy,” he finished.
Others have paid respect to the fallen officer by leaving flowers and messages on and around his patrol vehicle.