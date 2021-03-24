COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs is being surveyed as a possible location to house the influx of migrant children on the southern border of the U.S. Peterson is among military installations included in the request to the Pentagon.
According to CBS News, the Department of Defense has received the request from the Department of Health and Human Services, which is responsible for housing minors. The other locations include Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Bliss, and Fort Lee which was surveyed but found to be unsuitable because of mold. Site surveys are also expected at Camp Pendleton in California.
HHS has been scrambling in recent weeks to find child-appropriate shelters for the soaring number of migrant children crossing the southern border.