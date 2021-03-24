TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Krystal Kenney is out on parole after her resentencing on Tuesday. Kenney is the ex-girlfriend of Patrick Frazee, who was convicted of murdering Kelsey Berreth on Thanksgiving Day 2018.

Kenney was resentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison, the maximum allowable sentence under the charges she was convicted of. She admitted to knowing Patrick Frazee was plotting to kill Berreth and helped Frazee clean the crime scene. The Colorado Court of Appeals remanded Kenney’s case for resentencing, saying the Teller County District Court had “erroneously sentenced Kenney outside the presumptive maximum term.” They ruled that aggravating circumstances could not be applied. Her original sentence was for three years in the state Department of Corrections system.

The original sentence was part of a deal, without which she could have faced more than a century in prison.

Kenney was Frazee’s on-and-off girlfriend and a key witness in his trial. She claimed Frazee tried three times to get her to murder Berreth and eventually admitted to killing her himself.

In letters sent to CBS4’s Rick Sallinger after the trial, Frazee stated that he did not kill Berreth and that, “Dan May (the district attorney) and the media took this story and ran with it.”

Prosecutors say Kenney helped them crack the case. Among other things, she showed them places in Berreth’s condo where she cleaned blood from the scene. She also showed them where she said Frazee burned Berreth’s body outside his home in Florissant.