CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Active Shooter, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, Ahmad Al-Issa, Boulder News, Boulder Police, Denny Stong, Eric Talley, Jody Waters, Kevin Mahoney, King Soopers, Lynn Murray, Neven Stanisic, Rikki Olds, Shooting, South Broadway, Suzanne Fountain, Table Mesa, Teri Leiker, Tralona Bartkowiak

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Neven Stanisic was a repairman who was leaving King Soopers at the time of Monday’s shooting. At 23, he is among the youngest victims in the deadly shooting at the Boulder grocery store that claimed 10 lives.

A reverend at Stanisic’s church, St. John The Baptist Orthodox Serbian Chruch, said his family is grieving. Now, he’s helping share his memory on behalf of the family.

Neven Stanisic (credit: Facebook)

READ MORE: Peterson Air Force Base Surveyed As Possible Site For Migrant Children

The reverend has known Neven since he was just 6 years old and described him as a great person, hardworking and loving.

READ MORE: Grocery Store Shooting: Who Is Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa?

“I think he would hope that this never happens again to anyone. I am sure he does see the struggle that his family is enduring. He was a good boy, I think he would never wish any such thing to happen to any person. And I hope and I sincerely pray this doesn’t happen anymore.”

BOULDER, CO -MARCH 23: Starr Samkus, a King Soopers employee, cries in front of 10 wooden crosses erected next to the fence surrounding the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive on March 23, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. Samkus knew three of the victims who died in the mass shooting. Hundreds of people turned out late in the day to pay their respects to those that lost their lives by a gunman who opened fire inside the grocery store. People stayed well into the dark to drop off flowers, light candles, hug one another and to show their respects for the ten victims of the mass shooting. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Neven leaves behind his parents and sister.

MORE NEWS: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Relief Payment From The IRS

The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: grocery worker Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

Jennifer McRae