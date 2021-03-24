BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Neven Stanisic was a repairman who was leaving King Soopers at the time of Monday’s shooting. At 23, he is among the youngest victims in the deadly shooting at the Boulder grocery store that claimed 10 lives.
A reverend at Stanisic's church, St. John The Baptist Orthodox Serbian Chruch, said his family is grieving. Now, he's helping share his memory on behalf of the family.
The reverend has known Neven since he was just 6 years old and described him as a great person, hardworking and loving.
“I think he would hope that this never happens again to anyone. I am sure he does see the struggle that his family is enduring. He was a good boy, I think he would never wish any such thing to happen to any person. And I hope and I sincerely pray this doesn’t happen anymore.”
Neven leaves behind his parents and sister.
The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: grocery worker Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.