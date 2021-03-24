BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Families who lost loved ones in Monday’s deadly shooting in Boulder are remembering those lost and sharing stories about their lives that were cut short too soon.

“She was amazing, just the best, most beautiful person in the world,“ said Olivia Mackenzie through her tears.

On Monday, she lost her mother, her favorite person, her best friend. Lynn Murray was one of the 10 killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting.

“She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Olivia told CBS4’s Kathy Walsh.

Lynn was 62 years old and mom to Olivia, 24, and Pierce, 22. She was married to John Mackenzie for 25 years. Olivia described her mother as all love, all warmth, all kindness, all compassion.

Lynn had been a photo editor for Glamour and Cosmopolitan.

On Monday, she was at the grocery store working for Instacart. John called Olivia saying he couldn’t reach Lynn.

“I was calling her thinking maybe she’d pick up somehow and left her a message and I said, ‘Just call me back,’” cried Olivia.

“It’s inexplicable,” said John.

He described his wife as magical.

“She’s the most remarkable human being I’ve ever known. I feel incredibly blessed to have had the time that I had,” he said.

Olivia feels endless grief.

John believes he will carry the sorrow of losing Lynn until he dies.

“It was like a comet going across the sky for 62 years… amazing to watch.”