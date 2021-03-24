LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents near West Bayaud Avenue and Kendall Street in Lakewood were told to shelter-in-place Wednesday night. Lakewood police say they were investigating a shooting.
Police responded to a call about a disturbance in a home.
Officials tell CBS4 one man was shot and taken to the hospital. They say there is no danger to the public, and the shelter-in-place order is out of caution.
Here's the area under the code red. pic.twitter.com/W6N3TGQ692
— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) March 25, 2021
It's not clear where the shooting happened, but officers are trying to determine if a possible suspect is inside a home.
SWAT team members were called to the scene.