By Danielle Chavira
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents near West Bayaud Avenue and Kendall Street in Lakewood were told to shelter-in-place Wednesday night. Lakewood police say they were investigating a shooting.

Police responded to a call about a disturbance in a home.

Officials tell CBS4 one man was shot and taken to the hospital. They say there is no danger to the public, and the shelter-in-place order is out of caution.

It’s not clear where the shooting happened, but officers are trying to determine if a possible suspect is inside a home.

SWAT team members were called to the scene.

