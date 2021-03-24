BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: grocery worker Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

All the victims were removed from the store overnight and all their families have been notified. We are working to learn more about each of them.

Denny Stong, age 20, was the youngest victim. Stong was member of Boulder Aeromodeling Society. A friend told CBS News Stong wanted to be a pilot.

Neven Stanisic was 23 years old. Stanisic attended Alameda International Jr./Sr. High School from August 2012 through his graduation in May 2016.

“Jeffco Public Schools and the Board of Education are saddened by the tragic event that took place in Boulder, and to learn it took the life of a former student,” district officials stated. “We share the heartbreak of the families, coworkers, and friends of the victims and of the Colorado community that again faces another senseless act of violence.”

Rikki Olds was an employee at the store. She was just 25.

Her family released a statement that read, in part:

“From the outside, you might notice her colorful hair, her bubbly personality, her laughter and a smile that lit up the room. For those of you lucky enough to call her friend, you knew she was a type of person who would always be there for you. She’d embrace you and give you confidence to be the person you want to be. She was a giver to others, and she gave herself to her career. She aspired to work up the ranks of King Soopers, and she strived to be the best manager she could be to her work family. In fact sometimes that even caused her guilt because she had to correct employees she considered friends and family. Whatever Rikki set her mind to do, she would do it. She had the tenacity and big dreams to make a great life for herself and to help others along the way.”

Tralona Bartkowiak was 49 years old. Her friends and family called her Lonna, and say she was a caring, giving, and wonderful person. She owned a clothing and accessories store in downtown Boulder.

We have learned Suzanne Fountain had been an actress with the Denver Center for Performing Arts.

“We are heartbroken by the senseless violence in Boulder yesterday,” officials with DCPA tweeted. “We were especially saddened to learn of the death of Suzanne Fountain, an actress who appeared with our own DCPA Theatre Company. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Teri Leiker, 51, was an employee at King Soopers. She had worked at the store for 30 years.

“As the union for the brave Colorado grocery workers caught in the crossfire of this tragic shooting, UFCW is heartbroken and our prayers are with our members, their families, and the loved ones of all the victims,” a representative for United Food and Commercial Workers Union stated.

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was 51. He was killed in the line of duty.

Lynn Murray was 62 years old.

“My wife, none of the victims, would ever want you to live in fear. They’d want you to be bolder & live bolder. That’s what this place is about,” her husband told the Associated Press.

She was working as an Instacart shopper. Instacart told CBS4 they have reached out to Murray’s family to offer resources and support.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of all those impacted by this shooting, as well as the King Soopers family and the community of Boulder,” officials stated. “Violence of any kind has no place in our society, and our teams are working with law enforcement and the King Soopers team to assist in any way we can.”

Kevin Mahoney was 61. His daughter, Erika, posted touching photos of her dad walking her down the aisle at her wedding. She called him her hero and wrote, “I am now pregnant. I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter.”

To him she wrote, “You are always with me.”

Jody Waters was 65 years old. Waters was long time employee of Island Farm in Boulder.

“Jody was a beautiful soul with a warm and loving heart, a mother and grandmother, and she will be dearly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her,” officials wrote on the Embrazio Facebook page. “We are so sad.”