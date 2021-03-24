BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis spent some time at the community memorial near the King Soopers in Boulder where a gunman shot and killed 10 people on Monday. The memorial continues to grow, with flowers and other mementos, pictures, stuffed animals and balloons, as more people stop to pay their respects to those killed.
Polis stopped at the memorial with the banner #BoulderStrong on Wednesday. The public gave the governor his space as he knelt in front of the memorial for a moment of silence.
The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: grocery worker Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.
The gunman is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday on 10 counts of first-degree murder.