BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The man accused of killing 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder on Monday is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on Thursday. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa allegedly shot a police officer, three employees and six customers at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.
"The world will get its first real glimpse of the Defendant outside of his arrest and folks will be looking to see if he looks or acts mentally ill, or otherwise," George Brauchler, a former district attorney, wrote on Twitter.
Brauchler explained what he expects will happen at Thursday’s hearing. First, the court will appoint a public defender and the public defender will invoke Alissa’s rights.
The Court will advise him of his right to a preliminary hearing. Brauchler said the defense will likely ask for several months to prepare for the hearing.
No bond will be set, Brauchler said.
Alissa is charged with 10 counts of murder and the prosecution is expected to ask for more time to file additional counts.