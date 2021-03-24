DENVER (CBS4) – The most recent snowstorm to reach Denver and the Front Range officially brought 1.6 inches of snow Tuesday night. That brings Denver’s total since March 1 to an exceptional 32.5 inches.
With still a week to go this month, the city has received enough snow to tie with March 1944 for the second snowiest March on record (snow records started in 1882). It would take just 2.8 more inches to top March 2003 and make March 2021 the new snowiest March on record.
Equally as impressive is the amount of liquid Denver has measured this month including melted snow. Since March 1 there has been 3.65 inches of liquid which is the second most ever recorded in March. The record is March 1983 with 4.56 inches which is likely unreachable.
Although Denver officially received 1.6 inches of snow Tuesday night, many other areas saw more. The highest snow total in the state appears to be in Fort Garland which is south of the sand dunes. The small southern Colorado town reported 15.8 inches. Closer to Denver, Conifer measured 10.5 inches and Morrison got 7.0 inches.
Elsewhere around the Denver metro area, snow total generally ranged between 1 and 3 inches.
Many ski areas in the state also experienced impressive snow. Eldora was leading the state as of 8 a.m. Wednesday with 11 inches of snow since Tuesday.
A third and final storm for the week will arrive on Friday with a good chance for rain along the Front Range during the day followed by a rain/snow mix Friday evening. No significant accumulation is expected outside of the mountains at this time.