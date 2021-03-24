BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Tragic events, such as the shooting at King Soopers on Monday, have an impact on all of our mental and emotional wellbeing. So, Boulder County and statewide efforts have begun to offer support for anyone who needs it. Experts say the best thing to do if you are struggling is talk with someone about it.

One of the places offering support is Mental Health Partners. According to Dr. Janine D’Anniballe, director of trauma services, those in need of help can visit the 24/7 walk-in center off Airport Road in Boulder or call the 24/7 Crisis Line.

“We don’t have to pretend that we’re OK if we’re not OK,” D’Anniballe said.

According to D’Anniballe, an event such as the shooting at King Soopers can trigger a trauma response in almost anyone. While everyone responds to tragic events in their own unique ways, feelings of sadness, grief, or helplessness are completely normal.

“There are huge differences amongst us at how we might respond, even though the event is the same,” She said. “That can look like everything from having trouble sleeping, feeling more emotional than usual, maybe crying more or being angry.”

D’Anniballe says the trauma could be a breaking point for some people after a year of what she calls “layered cumulative stress” due to the pandemic. The idea of cumulative trauma also applies to many Coloradans who remember or experienced past mass shootings in the state.

“For those people who lived through Columbine or the Aurora Movie Theater shooting, this is another trigger of all those past traumas,” D’Anniballe said.

Following the shooting Monday, thousands of Coloradans have come to the King Soopers to drop off flowers, crosses, candles, and signs. D’Anniballe says those visits to the makeshift memorial are a healthy expression of grief and loss.

“In the face of traumatic events we can sometimes feel so helpless, so powerless, and I think people often look to feeling like I want to do something,” She said. “It feels like there’s some action taken, or they’re of service to someone, or they’re just finding their own ways to grieve.”

Moving forward, D’Anniballe says now’s the time to limit your media consumption and recognize your what you’re experiencing. It’s also important to give yourself grace and patience.

“These events are not something that one simply gets over. It’s not like a bad day,” D’Anniballe said. “It’s traumatic, it’s death, it’s loss, it’s being forever changed by these events.”

According to D’Anniballe, the most important thing someone can do right now is talk about those feelings with a person they trust and feel supported by. Professionals are always ready to help as well.

“If I had one wish, it would be for people to feel like it’s ok and healthy and actually a source of strength to seek support,” She said.

Mental Health Partners’ 24/7 Walk-In Center is located at 3180 Airport Rd. in Boulder. You can call it at 303-443-8500 or call the Crisis Line at 1-844-493-TALK (8255).

Other support resources are available around Boulder and the state.