Ben Warwick
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was found dead early Wednesday morning in Aurora. Police are now investigating the death, but no cause is available yet.

Police were called to the RTD bus stop at Chambers and Colfax early Wednesday morning. Paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Major Crimes is now investigating, but no cause or investigation direction is available yet. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

