ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Kayli Porterfield was a student manager on the Arvada West High School wrestling team. Ahmad Al-Issa, the suspect in the Boulder King Soopers deadly shooting, was one of the wrestlers back then.

Porterfield told CBS4 reporter Jacqueline Quynh that Al-Issa had claimed he was harassed by other students during that time.

“I have heard of people bullying him because he was balding really early on and I heard of claims that he was bullied because he was a Muslim,” said Porterfield.

“He said something about how if anyone said anything about him being a Muslim, he would file a hate crime and everything like that.”

In November 2017 there was an incident involving Al-Issa. Witnesses told police he slugged another student in a class for no apparent reason. According to the police report Al-Issa told police the student “called him racist names, called him a terrorist…”

In the report of the incident, the police officer on duty at the school said he had, “Never been informed of the allegations that (the student) called him racist names or made fun of him.”

Police have interviewed members of Al-Issa’s family at their Arvada home. They have indicated he was mentally disturbed and had been playing with what looked like a machine gun. People who knew him at Arvada West they wish they had known more.

“He threatened he was going to kill everyone, but no one took it seriously cause we are all high school and we say stupid things,” said Porterfield.

Al-Issa’s mental health is now a focus of this case. He is to appear in court in Boulder on Thursday to be advised that he is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder.

The 10 victims in the shooting at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday have been identified. They are: grocery worker Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, grocery worker Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, grocery worker Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.