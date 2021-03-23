LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire caused a lot of damage at the old White Fence Farm in Lakewood. It’s the second time in six months that firefighters have put out a fire at the property.
Fire crews contained the flames to one room on the second floor.
Investigators said that squatters have been living in the buildings on the Lakewood property since the restaurant and petting farm closed in 2018. The iconic Lakewood restaurant was in business for 45 years before closing.
There was an even bigger fire in October last year.