BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– As the community continues to process the deadly shooting at the King Soopers in Boulder that claimed the lives of 10 people, vigils are being planned to honor those victims. One is scheduled for Tuesday evening near the grocery store where the tragedy happened.

The organizers said they are not planning to make a political point, but rather focus on healing as a community.

“We’d like for people to feel that they’re not alone. That with the hurt and the anguish that we’re all are feeling and extreme sense of loss that we’re all feeling, that we’re not alone on this. That we have each other to lean on and to be a community,” said vigil organizer Karli Granholm.

The origin of the vigil in a field near the King Soopers on Table Mesa in Boulder is a neighborhood event, but everyone is invited. The vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. There are other organizations planning events to remember the victims. There is a special service planned at the Nativity of Our Lord in Broomfield at 7 p.m. While there is no particular connection between the church and the tragedy, the service is open to those who seek prayer and comfort.

A total of 10 people had been killed inside the store including one person in a vehicle in the parking lot. They are: Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.