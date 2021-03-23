(CBS4) — The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support victims of the grocery store shooting and their families. The CHF is the safest way for people to donate in times of tragedy, ensuring that the funds go to the victims and their families.
The CHF can provide funding for a broad variety of victim needs, whether that is a plane ticket or rental car in the short-term, or long-term mental health services.
The public can securely donate online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org and donating through Colorado Gives; checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank (1STBank) locations.
Donations specifically for Officer Eric Talley's family can be made through the Boulder County Injured and Fallen Officers Fund.
The Community Foundation Boulder County has also announced a fund to support those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made to support the needs of the victims, families and the larger impacted community.
