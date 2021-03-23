BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The suspect in the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder on Monday has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa from Arvada. He was led out of the store in handcuffs, wearing nothing but shorts.

Ten people, including one police officer, were killed at the King Soopers store at Table Mesa Drive and South Broadway.

According to the arrest affidavit, eyewitnesses said they saw a man wearing body armor or tactical gear shoot a man in the parking lot.

One witness said the shooter “walked up to the elderly man, stood over him and shot him multiple additional times.”

He then entered the store and continued shooting.

The gunman was inside with the victims for approximately 40 minutes before an officer shot him in the leg and took him into custody.

Police say Al-Issa removed all his gear inside the store, which included a green tactical vest, a rifle, possibly an AR-15, a semiautomatic handgun, a pair of jeans and a dark-colored long-sleeved shirt.

The SWAT team walked him out of the store and put him in an ambulance. Blood was visible on his right thigh.

He reportedly asked to speak to his mother.

Al-Issa is facing 10 counts of murder.

There is no information about a possible motive at this time. Investigators believe there are no other suspects involved in the shooting.

He was booked into the Boulder County Jail after being released from the hospital.

In the arrest affidavit, the suspect is named as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa. A student by that name attended Arvada West High School beginning in March 2015 until he graduated in May 2018.