3 King Soopers Employees Among Those Killed In Boulder MondayThe Kings Soopers employees were Rikki Olds, Denny Stong and Teri Leiker.

2 hours ago

A Timeline From The Deadly Shooting At A King Soopers In Boulder Is Still Coming TogetherBoulder police got the call at 2:40PM with reports of a shooting in the parking lot, the shooter then went inside the store. Investigators are still piecing together the exact timeline of events.

2 hours ago

Grocery Store Shooting: Who Is Ahmad Al-Issa?The suspect in the mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder on Monday has been identified as 21-year-old Ahmad Al-Issa from Arvada.

2 hours ago

Boulder District Attorney Says It Is Early In The Investigation But Will Ensure Justice In Deadly ShootingDistrict Attorney Michael Dougherty has said he will make sure "the killer is held absolutely and fully accountable for what he did."

2 hours ago

Flags Will Fly At Half Staff To Remember The Victims Of A Deadly Shooting In BoulderAfter a deadly shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder we remember the 10 victims who tragically lost their lives.

2 hours ago

'It Does Not Have To Be This Way': Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse Talks About Gun Reform In Wake Of Deadly ShootingRep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado's 2nd Congressional District, which includes Boulder, is talking about gun control in the wake of Monday's deadly grocery store shooting.

2 hours ago