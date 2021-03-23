BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Everyone feels the impacts of events like a mass shooting differently, and even people who are not directly involved may struggle. Counseling is available to anyone who needs it through the Disaster Distress Helpline.
"Incidents of mass violence can have an enormous impact on people, including survivors, first responders, witnesses and even those who see related media reports," officials said.
The Disaster Distress Helpline can provide immediate assistance to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects of the mass shooting in Boulder.
Anyone can call 1-800-985-5990 at any time for immediate crisis counseling. Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
“People who have been through a traumatic event can experience anxiety, worry or insomnia,” said Tom Coderre, the acting Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use. “People seeking emotional help in the wake of disaster or tragedy can call or text 1-800-985-5990 and can begin the healing process.”