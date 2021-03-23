DENVER (CBS4) – The second of three storms passing over Colorado this week will bring snow back to the mountains by Tuesday afternoon. The snow will eventually reach Denver and the Front Range with minor accumulation.

Flurries or light snow showers are possible in the Denver metro area Tuesday afternoon before a better chance for snow develops mainly after 6 p.m. and continues through about 5 a.m. Wednesday. Accumulation will be far less compared to recent storm virtually everywhere. Most neighborhoods along and east of the I-25 corridor should get no more than 1 inch of snow. Locations west of I-25 including most of Jefferson and Boulder Counties below 6,500 feet will generally get 1 to 3 inches of snow. And then areas above 6,500 in the foothills and into the mountains will likely see 3-6 inches.

In addition, most of the accumulation for areas below 6,500 feet including most of the metro area will be on rooftops, vehicles, and grassy surfaces. Many roads may remain just wet although some slushy spots will be possible for the Wednesday morning commute.

Elsewhere around Colorado, since the storm will track 200 miles south of Denver along the Colorado-New Mexico state line, the southern mountains will get the highest snow totals in the state with over a foot in some areas.

Once “storm #2” clears the state by late Wednesday, “storm #3” will already be knocking at the door with more snow in the mountains on Thursday. Moisture should return to Denver and the Front Range on Friday. Initially it should be rain below 6,500 feet before changing into a rain/snow mix Friday evening.