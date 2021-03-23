DENVER (CBS4) – We have three storms impacting Colorado this week. The first has already moved on to the midwest, while the second is currently over Arizona. That storm will move through Colorado through Wednesday, but we’ve already started to feel it’s impact.

Heavy snow is already falling in southern Colorado, with just a light amount for the Denver area.

This snow will continue overnight and into Wednesday morning for the Denver area. We don’t expect to see much, about an inch or so for the Denver metro area. West side of town, maybe 2 to 4 inches with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible once you get into the higher elevations.

Mountain snow will continue, but fizzle through the day. Our southern mountains look to pick up the heaviest snow as this system moves across that region of the state. Our San Juans could see 4 to 8 inches of snow, with the Sangre de Cristos picking up 6 to 12 inches.

Thursday we get a break from the snow before storm three moves in on Friday. After that, we are warmer and sunny for the weekend.