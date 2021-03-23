DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado health officials released details of the state’s new COVID-19 dial on Tuesday night. Dial 3.0 and a new public health order will go into effect on Wednesday.

The new dial and order will make it easier for counties to move to Level Green, the state’s least restrictive level. Dial 3.0 also removes many restrictions at Level Green and Level Blue.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment invited the community to share feedback on a draft proposal of the new dial. The approved metrics for Dial 3.0 are less restrictive while still protecting public health as more Coloradans get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Coloradans have made great sacrifices to protect ourselves and our communities from COVID-19 over the past year,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE. “While this is still a time for caution, these changes to the Dial better reflect where we are in the pandemic today, and the balance we are trying to strike between disease suppression and economic hardship.”

There are no capacity restrictions under Dial 3.0 for outdoor events in Levels Green and Blue. However, counties can implement their own restrictions at the local level.

The new dial also removes limits on personal gathering sizes. Under the new metrics, 5 Star certified restaurants and gyms can operate at full capacity in Levels Blue and Yellow as long as people are distanced at least 6 feet apart.

A summary of changes to the state’s dial is available here. The state plans to retire Dial 3.0 on April 16, which will give local public health agencies more control over COVID-19 restrictions.

The updated dial does not impact Colorado’s statewide mask mandate. The executive order regarding masks is set to expire on April 3. Health officials said Gov. Jared Polis may decide to modify the order at that time.