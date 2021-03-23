BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes Boulder, is talking about gun control in the wake of Monday’s deadly grocery store shooting. Neguse appeared on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday.
He said that “enough is enough” when it comes to political impasses that keep gun control laws from passing Congress.READ MORE: Officials: Gun In Deadly Grocery Store Shooting Purchased 6 Days Earlier
“The time for inaction is over. It does not have to be this way. There are commonsense gun legislation reform proposals that have been debated in Congress for far too long,” Neguse said. “The gun lobby and so many others have stopped the ability to make meaningful reforms in the past, but that’s no excuse. I think the American people are tired of excuses.”READ MORE: Ahmad Al-Issa Arrest Affidavit: Witnesses Say Deadly Shooting At King Soopers Started In Parking Lot
A total of 10 people had been killed inside the store including one person in a vehicle in the parking lot, at the King Soopers store in Boulder on Monday afternoon. Those victims are: Denny Stong, 20, Neven Stanisic, 23, Rikki Olds, 25, Tralona Bartkowiak, 49, Suzanne Fountain, 59, Teri Leiker, 51, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51, Kevin Mahoney, 61, Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.MORE NEWS: Grocery Store Shooting: Who Is Ahmad Al-Issa?
Shooting supsect Ahmad Al-Issa remains in police custody and is facing 10 counts of murder. There is no information about a possible motive at this time.