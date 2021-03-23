AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora arrested a woman accused of lighting a roadside memorial on fire. Crews have responded to multiple fires over the last several months at the memorial located at RTD Nine Mile Station.
Rochelle Charest, 36, was arrested on March 20 and charged with two counts of injury to property and reckless kindling. She is also facing a charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
CBS4 reported in October that the memorial was created to honor of Dontae Chambers, who was hit and killed when crossing the nearby street in the early hours of May 25. Aurora police say the driver stayed on scene and no one was charged.
“Who does that? What reason would you have to catch this on fire?” said Theresa Chambers, Dontae’s mother. “I’ve tried to mourn, and this is just making it worse.”MORE NEWS: ‘Who Does That?’: 2 Women Wanted For Repeated Arson Of Aurora Roadside Memorial
Officials with Aurora Fire Rescue say Charest is the sole suspect in the investigation.