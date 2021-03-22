DENVER (CBS4)– The Regional Transportation District is considering making changes to its service in June. Before anything is decided, input is requested from riders.
RTD is hosting virtual public meetings later this month. The service change proposal includes changes to help connectivity while maintaining social distancing on RTD. The meetings are scheduled for March 30 and March 31.
Riders are urged to use the following information for the service adjustment virtual meetings:
- Tuesday, March 30, Noon-1 p.m.
Join on your computer or mobile app
Or call in (audio only)
+1 720-443-6193
Phone Conference ID: 394 242 628#
- Wednesday, March 31, Noon-1 p.m.
Join on your computer or mobile app
Or call in (audio only)
+1 720-443-6193
Phone Conference ID: 178 080 29#
- Wednesday, March 31, 5-6 p.m.
Join on your computer or mobile app
Or call in (audio only)
+1 720-443-6193
Phone Conference ID: 165 855 624#
Feedback on the proposed service changes can also be submitted by emailing service.changes@rtd-denver.com or by calling 303-299-2004.