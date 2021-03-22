BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and other elected leaders tweeted about the King Soopers shooting in Boulder on Monday afternoon. Boulder police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway about 2:30 p.m.

My heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold in our Boulder community. We are making every public safety resource available to assist the Boulder County Sheriff's Department as they work to secure the store. READ MORE: 1 Police Officer Among 10 Killed In Boulder King Soopers Shooting Full statement: pic.twitter.com/m8nI24pahU — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

Polis shared his prayers and thoughts with victims and their families.

Notably, State Rep. Tom Sullivan shared his condolences for victims and their families and indignation for the events. Sullivan lost his son in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012.

Simply don’t have the words and doing all I can to maintain the strength I will need to get through this day. We don’t have to live like this. We must do more! #copolitics #coleg https://t.co/ewwsvxI9Jw — Representative Tom Sullivan (@Sully_720) March 22, 2021

Rep. Joe Neguse, who is seated in the Boulder district, shared sharp words for the continued tragedy Americans endure.

“I’ve lived in Boulder County for nearly two decades. My wife was born in Boulder. And we both know this — our community is strong, it is kind, and it is resilient, and we will come together and support each other during this tragedy,” he said part. “Twenty-one years ago, as a young student in Douglas County, I joined many Coloradans in weeping for the victims of the terrible massacre at Columbine High ten minutes from my high school. Two years ago, I felt the fear that so many Coloradans experienced learning of the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, where my niece — a kindergartner — was locked down, as we all wept at the tragic loss of life. And tonight, I weep for the families of my constituents, who have tragically lost their lives in yet another mass shooting. Enough is enough. Americans should feel safe in their grocery stores. They should feel safe in their schools, their movie theaters and in their communities. While Congress dithers on enacting meaningful gun violence prevention measures, Americans — and Coloradans — are being murdered before our very eyes — day after day, year after year. It doesn’t have to be this way. There are steps we can take — and must take — to protect our community; common-sense, broadly supported proposals that will save lives. If we are truly invested in saving lives, then we must have the willpower to act and to pass meaningful gun reform. The time for inaction is over.”

Multiple people died including a Boulder police officer. One man, who appeared to have a bloody leg, was taken into custody.

Our city mourns for the tragic loss of lives in Boulder today, including a @boulderpolice officer. Denver stands with Boulder and the people and families affected by this act of gun violence. — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) March 23, 2021

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and other state dignitaries joined in the condolences.

Our hearts go out to everyone in the Boulder area. We can’t continue to live like this. We have to do more to protect our communities from the constant threat of gun violence. We have to find a way to come together and collectively declare: Enough is enough! — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) March 22, 2021

Police say there is no threat to the public.