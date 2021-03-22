BREAKING NEWS1 Boulder Police Officer Among Those Killed In Shooting At King Soopers On Table Mesa
By Jennifer McRae
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and other elected leaders tweeted about the King Soopers shooting in Boulder on Monday afternoon. Boulder police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway about 2:30 p.m.

Polis shared his prayers and thoughts with victims and their families.

Notably, State Rep. Tom Sullivan shared his condolences for victims and their families and indignation for the events. Sullivan lost his son in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012.

Rep. Joe Neguse, who is seated in the Boulder district, shared sharp words for the continued tragedy Americans endure.

“I’ve lived in Boulder County for nearly two decades. My wife was born in Boulder. And we both know this — our community is strong, it is kind, and it is resilient, and we will come together and support each other during this tragedy,” he said part.

“Twenty-one years ago, as a young student in Douglas County, I joined many Coloradans in weeping for the victims of the terrible massacre at Columbine High ten minutes from my high school. Two years ago, I felt the fear that so many Coloradans experienced learning of the shooting at the STEM School in Highlands Ranch, where my niece — a kindergartner — was locked down, as we all wept at the tragic loss of life. And tonight, I weep for the families of my constituents, who have tragically lost their lives in yet another mass shooting.

Enough is enough.

Americans should feel safe in their grocery stores. They should feel safe in their schools, their movie theaters and in their communities. While Congress dithers on enacting meaningful gun violence prevention measures, Americans — and Coloradans — are being murdered before our very eyes — day after day, year after year.

It doesn’t have to be this way. There are steps we can take — and must take — to protect our community; common-sense, broadly supported proposals that will save lives. If we are truly invested in saving lives, then we must have the willpower to act and to pass meaningful gun reform. The time for inaction is over.”

Multiple people died including a Boulder police officer. One man, who appeared to have a bloody leg, was taken into custody.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and other state dignitaries joined in the condolences.

Police say there is no threat to the public.

