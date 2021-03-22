DENVER (CBS4)– A bill to help kids in school discern fake news from credible media moved forward at the state Capitol on Monday. The bill directs teachers to incorporate media literacy in their curriculum and provides an online bank of resources from the Department of Education to help them.
There was a heated debate over the bill last week. At issue is whether the resources, compiled by an outside task force, teach kids how to tell fact from fiction or teach them what is fact and what is fiction.
The bill doesn’t require teachers to use the bank of resources.
The state House passed the bill on Monday. Now it heads to the Senate.