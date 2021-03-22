DENVER (CBS4) – A fast-moving March snowstorm left a blanket of heavy, wet snow along the Front Range overnight. Some of the highest totals were found in Douglas County.
15.5″ – East of Conifer (Bambi Moss)
7.5″ – S. Parker (Irv Crump)
7.1″ – NW Castle Rock (Hope Bloom)
7″ – SW Lone Tree (Ron Hranac)
6.5″ – N. Colorado Springs (Steve Bennett)
6″ – Foxfield (Lori Finch)
5″ – Columbine West area of Littleton (Pam Bostwick)
4″ – Lakewood (Ward Atwell)
4″ – Aurora (Heather Jones)
3.5″ – NW Boulder (Melinda Leach)
3″ – NE Thornton (Jeff Neufer)
3″ – Lakewood (George Smith)
2″ – Boulder (Bruce Knight)
10.7″ – 3 miles N of Bailey
10.5″ – 1 mile WSW of Perry Park
9.6″ – 1 mile N of Castle Rock
9.3″ – 2 miles NW of Roxborough Park
9″ – 1 mile WNW Ponderosa Park
8.2″ – 2 miles E of Parker
8″ – 3 miles SW of The Pinery
8″ – 5 miles S of Manilla Village
7.8″ – 5 miles NE of Ponderosa Park
7.8″ – Elizabeth
7.4″ – 3 miles NW of Parker
7.1″ – 3 miles SSW of Castle Pines
7.1″ – 1 mile W of Aspen Springs
7″ – 4 miles NE of Nederland
6.7″ – 1 mile SE of Littleton
6.5″ – 3 miles N of Bailey
6.5″ – 1 mile E of Ken Caryl
6″ – 1 mile E of Arvada
5.8″ – 1 mile NE of Evergreen
5.8″ – 2 miles SSW of Kittredge
5.5″ – 2 miles SE of Chatfield Reservoir
5.2″ – 1 mile N of Genesee
5″ – SE Aurora
5″ – 3 miles NNE of Foxfield
5″ – 3 miles W of Castle Rock
4.9″ – 1 mile W of Wheat Ridge
4.6″ – 4 miles W of Arvada
4.6″ – 2 miles E of Denver
4.5″ – Englewood
4.2″ – 2 miles NE of Lakewood
4.2″ – 1 mile E of Edgewater
4.1″ – 2 miles SW of Arapahoe Park
4.1″ – 3 miles SSW of Castle Rock
4″ – 2 miles NNW of Golden
4″ – 1 mile NW of Federal Heights
3.9″ – 1 mile ESE of Greenwood Village
3.7″ – Denver International Airport
3.5″ – 2 miles E of Broomfield
3.5″ – 2 miles SSW of Estes Park
3.2″ – 1 mile SE of Frederick
3.1″ – 2 miles E of Denver
3″ – CBS4 Studios
3″ – Genoa
2.8″ – 5 miles S of Barr Lake
2.7″ – Niwot
2.6″ – 3 miles SSW of Boulder
1.8″ – 2 miles N of Longmont