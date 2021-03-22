DENVER (CBS4) — Country music star Kenny Chesney has postponed all of his shows until 2022, including the concert scheduled for Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, July 31. The new date has not been announced.

The concert was originally scheduled for Aug. 8, 2020 — but Chesney postponed his Chillaxification 2020 tour in May of that year. It was rescheduled for July 31 of this year, but now fans will have to wait until 2022.

“While many possibilities were weighed, with the varying local statutes and practices and social distancing, touring in 2021 would mean that a good percentage of people would not be able to come to the show,” officials said. “Rather than disappoint any of the fans, especially with safety precautions varying from city-to-city, he has decided to move his tour to 2022.”

“We have waited for so long, I can’t play knowing I would disappoint a portion of No Shoes Nation who wouldn’t be able to get into the stadiums and the amphitheaters,” Chesney says. “There’s no way around that this year. As much I hate postponing further, I would hate telling people who waited we won’t be able to let them come due to capacity restrictions. That’s just not fair.”

Tickets purchased for the concert will be valid for the rescheduled show. That date and time has not yet been determined. Refunds can be obtained through the original point of sale.