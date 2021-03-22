(CBS4) – Preliminary studies are being released that show women who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are having babies who have coronavirus antibodies. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida called it great news in his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.
"It would theoretically provide protection to newborn infants," he said. "The other thing is that antibodies to COVID have been found in breast milk as well."
Hnida said it was important to look at the big picture. "The vaccines are protective for pregnant women. Pregnancy and COVID are a very, very bad mix. It can really lead to very disastrous outcomes."
He also pointed out it’s not just coronavirus antibodies passed through breast milk but other antibodies as well which makes encouraging breastfeeding after delivery important.
Hnida said the early research shows the vaccines are safe for both mother and for baby.
“Now this doesn’t automatically change guidelines or recommendation,” he cautioned. “You still need to talk to your doctor, if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, about getting vaccinated but I think that the tone of the discussion is going to change a little bit.”