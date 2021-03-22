WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Good news for skiers and boarders who have season passes to Winter Park Ski Resort. Season pass holders will no longer have to make a reservation to hit the slopes.
Winter Park said that reservations are no longer needed to manage the visitation numbers for the rest of the season. The resort determined this by looking at visitation patterns from this season and past seasons.
All other policies related to coronavirus remain in place, including wearing a face mask and social distancing. Winter Park also has no indoor dining per COVID restrictions.