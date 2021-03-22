(CBS4) – The Centers for Disease Control now says students only need to be three feet apart but CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida explained the same rules do not apply to adults during his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.
"The CDC really took a look at some studies based on schools that have not had the ability to do six feet distancing," he said. "Schools did not turn out to be, in these circumstances, epicenters of COVID transmission and spread in the community."
“It’s important to recognize that along with the three-foot rule, these schools are very strict when it comes to masking and hygiene.”
He also pointed out the three-foot distance applies only to students, not to adults in the room.
“Adults, whether it be teachers, whether it be staff, are still doing the six feet apart distancing.”
He said it is important to understand that transmission and contagiousness is much different in children than it is in adults.
“It is saved in that one situation that needs to get back into school but it really doesn’t apply to society in general.”