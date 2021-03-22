DENVER (CBS4) – It’s the first full week of Spring 2021 and Mother Nature is making up for a relatively dry winter around the state with a series of storms. The first arrived last night and it will move away today. A second will arrive tomorrow and a third comes our way by Friday.

These storms aren’t particularly cold which means any snow that falls over the next several days will be heavy and wet. It’s difficult to shovel but amazing for the landscape!

Any additional accumulation today will be an inch or less and the snow should end for most areas by noon. There could be scattered rain or snow showers that linger this afternoon. Snow showers are possible in the foothills tonight.

High temperatures today will be held back due to extensive cloud cover. Most of the state will be in the 30s and 40s. Some 50s are likely along the western border in places like Grand Junction and Cortez.

Looking ahead the next storm arrives Tuesday night and will linger into Wednesday. It once again promises a mix of rain and snow. At this time it doesn’t look like a very big snow maker with most places expecting just a few inches.