BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police say an emergency notification went out to residents near 17th and Grove Streets Monday evening.
Police say they are investigating a report of an armed and dangerous person inside a home.READ MORE: ‘We’re OK’: Children, Father Text Loved Ones While Hiding In Coat Closet Inside King Soopers
CBS4’s Tori Mason reports seeing several SWAT officers surrounding an apartment building. Some residents were seen being escorted by police. It appeared they were not involved with the suspect apartment.
READ MORE: ‘Go, Go, Go! Run!’: King Soopers Customer Describes What Happened After Hearing 3 Shots Inside Store
Emergency notification just went out: Boulder police asking people near 17th and Grove to shelter in place while they respond to report of armed, dangerous individual. PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting.
— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021
It’s not clear if this scene is related to a now-contained active shooter scene at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive and Broadway.
One man was walked out of the store in handcuffs. His right leg appeared to be bleeding.
Police are urging the public to stay away from the scenes and stay indoors.
It’s not clear if there are any injuries to bystanders or customers inside the King Soopers.