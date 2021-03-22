Dr. Dave Hnida: Promising News About COVID Vaccines In Pregnancy... And AfterPreliminary studies are being released that show women who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are having babies who have coronavirus antibodies. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida called it great news.

COVID In Colorado: Three Feet Distancing Applies Only To SchoolchildrenThe Centers for Disease Control now says students only need to be three feet apartment but CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says the same rules do not apply to adults.

HealthONE Behavioral Health Unit Dedicated To Women's Mental HealthPeople can walk into the HealthONE Behavioral Health and Wellness Center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

COVID Restrictions: Winter Park No Longer Requires Reservations For Season Pass HoldersGood news for skiers and boarders who have season passes to Winter Park Ski Resort. Season pass holders will no longer have to make a reservation to hit the slopes.

Colorado Muslim Society Calms Uncertainties With COVID Vaccine ClinicColorado's first ever Muslim lawmaker, Rep. Iman Jodeh, saw a lot of fear in the Muslim community when it came to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Urgent Call For Blood Donations After Blizzard Shut Down Blood Donation Centers & DrivesNow, Vitalant is urging people to help replenish the supply.