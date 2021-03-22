CBSN DenverWatch Now
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed former Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year contract. The team announced the deal Sunday night, but financial terms were not disclosed.

The 28-year-old Attaochu spent the last two seasons with the Broncos and had 8 1/2 sacks, including five last year, in 25 games.

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 22: Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos celebrates his interception with Josh Watson #54, Jeremiah Attaochu #97, DeMarcus Walker #57 and P.J. Locke #37, during the fourth quarter in a 20-13 win over the Miami Dolphnis at Empower Field At Mile High on November 22, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He was drafted by the Chargers in the second round in 2014 out of Georgia Tech. Attaochu has also spent times with the 49ers, Jets and Chiefs. The Broncos signed him in October 2019.

Attaochu has 20 1/2 career sacks, 128 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 41 quarterback hits.

