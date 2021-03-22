BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder Police rushed to an active shooter call at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive near South Broadway. The call came in at around 2:30 p.m.

Details about the shooting have not been confirmed by police. Copter4 saw hundreds of police and first responder vehicles, including SWAT officers, outside the building.

The front of the store sustained heavy damage.

It’s not clear what caused the damage.

One man without a shirt on was walked out of the store in handcuffs about an hour after the first call. It appears his right leg was covered in blood. He was led to an ambulance and taken away to a local hospital.

Police have not said if there are any other people they believe are suspects.

It’s not clear if any bystanders were hurt, but some were seen being led through the parking lot by police.

Boulder Community Health tells CBS4 at least one person was brought to their emergency room due to this shooting.

“Heard a loud bang… thought someone dropped something. Then by the third bang everyone was running,” one man told CBS4’s Conor McCue.

McCue reports hearing police make announcements stating “Surrender now!” toward someone either still inside the store or perhaps inside a vehicle. The details of the situation are fluid.

Another man told McCue his family was in line for a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the pharmacy when a gunman shot someone nearby. The man’s family then ran and hid in a closet. Those victims were then led out of the store by police.

The man told CBS4 he was on his way to reunite with them outside the store.

A reunification center is being set up at the CU Event Center at 950 Regent Drive.

CBS4 saw law enforcement launch some drones.

At least three medical helicopters were seen landing at Fairview High School.

The Jefferson County SWAT team is at least one Denver metro area agency helping in this situation. Lakewood and Denver police are also sending help.

The Denver office of the FBI says it is also now assisting Boulder police.

At the request of the Boulder Police Department, FBI Denver personnel are assisting with an investigation into an active shooter situation at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) March 22, 2021

While there were more than a dozen onlookers on the sidewalk across the street, police ask the public to avoid the area and also to not broadcast tactical information on social media.

Multiple buses lined up at Broadway and Table Mesa. It’s not clear their purpose whether it be to transport victims or officers.

Boulder police expect to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. Watch it live on CBSN Denver.

Gov. Jared Polis shared his prayers and thoughts with victims and their families.

Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy. — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 22, 2021

The University of Colorado Boulder says evening classes are canceled due to the ongoing situation.